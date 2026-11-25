Nollywood has lost one of its finest icons. Veteran actor, Pete Edochie, after he passed away at the age of 79.
His son, Leo Edochie, announced his passing in a family statement, revealing that the legendary actor died at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, following a battle with prostate cancer.
In the statement, titled “An Iroko Has Fallen,” Leo announced his father’s death with profound sadness, describing him as a beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman.
'AN IROKO HAS FALLEN
With profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God,we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father,brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE, MON (Ononenyi) a retired broadcaster and veteran Actor, who departed this life on Wednesday,25th November 2026 at 12.30am after a protracted battle with prostate cancer in Enugu, Nigeria. He was aged 79 years.
Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE hailed from Akamnato Ifite Nteje and is survived by his beloved wife,Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie ,his children,siblings and numerous other relations.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.
As we mourn this painful loss,we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.
May God be with us all at this trying time.
Amen
Chief Leo Pete EDOCHIEFor the Family
Edochie was one of Nigeria's most recognisable actors, with a career spanning several decades in broadcasting and the film industry.
He earned widespread recognition for his commanding screen presence and memorable performances in Nollywood productions, becoming one of the industry's most respected veteran performers.
His death marks the loss of a prominent figure in Nigeria's entertainment industry, where he was widely celebrated for his contributions to film and television.
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Ebube Dike! Chai! Je nke oma!
May his soul rest in peace, Edochie's drama loadung....
Rip 🦁
Rest In Peace Sir. Indeed, an IROKO has fallen.
May his gentle soul rest in peace.
2026! Kai. How much more can you take. Rest easy Sir. 😓
The man said he had seen enough, a day he saw his son follow a woman to sue his aunt
The man lived and his works continue to live after him. One among just few role models in the land. He exited in a big was for recently he was all over the place as if bidding farewell. RIP
HEY!!!!!!!!
Ebube dike! Rest in peace!!
Chaiii, So Sad . May your Soul Rest In perfect Peace Sir.
Sleep easy Sir...
OMO this one pain me oooooooooh. May His Legendary soul and souls of all the faithfully departed through the Mercy of GOD rest in Peace. Amen
May his soul continue to rest in peace. Indeed an iroko has falling.. 'Our Okonkwo for Things Fall Apart"
May his soul rest in perfect peace. This 2026, please come and go. You have taken enough souls.
RIP! You will now meet my dad your good friend back in enough over there
The importance of constant sex
Nollywood of blood
Rest peacefully Dikpa
Chim!!!! An iroko has fallen. Eternal rest grant unto him Lord and let your perpetual light shine on him. May his soul rest in peace amen
No matter how many Press ups a lizard does, It can never have a chest. What a Parable
Heartbroken right now. Chief Pete Edochie entertaned us and was a brand for Nigeria for year. From the days of Things Fall Apart as Okonkwo to the early Nollywood years and to the modern Nollywood on Neflix etc. I got to think this man is ageless. I will miss him, a lot.
Indeed the great one has passed. May your soul rest in peace sir
AN iroko has truly fallen. Jee nke oma!
Wow. So sad. RIP
This year took so many legends from us 😭
2026 has eaten a lot - may 2027 be calming down oh!
May his gentle soul rest in peace, Amen. We will miss him.
An Iroko tree has truly fallen
He lived a good life Rip