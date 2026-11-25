Nollywood has lost one of its finest icons. Veteran actor, Pete Edochie, after he passed away at the age of 79.

His son, Leo Edochie, announced his passing in a family statement, revealing that the legendary actor died at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, following a battle with prostate cancer.

In the statement, titled “An Iroko Has Fallen,” Leo announced his father’s death with profound sadness, describing him as a beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman.

'AN IROKO HAS FALLEN



With profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God,we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father,brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE, MON (Ononenyi) a retired broadcaster and veteran Actor, who departed this life on Wednesday,25th November 2026 at 12.30am after a protracted battle with prostate cancer in Enugu, Nigeria. He was aged 79 years .



Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE hailed from Akamnato Ifite Nteje and is survived by his beloved wife,Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie ,his children,siblings and numerous other relations.



Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.



As we mourn this painful loss,we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.



May God be with us all at this trying time.



Amen



Chief Leo Pete EDOCHIE For the Family



Edochie was one of Nigeria's most recognisable actors, with a career spanning several decades in broadcasting and the film industry.

He earned widespread recognition for his commanding screen presence and memorable performances in Nollywood productions, becoming one of the industry's most respected veteran performers.