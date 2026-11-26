At least 30 people lost their lives and 15 others were injured on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, after a fuel tanker overturned and erupted into flames along a busy stretch of the Greater Cairo Ring Road in Egypt.

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population, the inferno broke out above Tunnel 10 in the densely populated Al-Warraq neighborhood of Imbaba, a suburb within the Greater Cairo area. Preliminary findings indicate the privately operated tanker swerved and struck a concrete road divider before toppling over, sparking an explosion that rapidly engulfed 27 nearby vehicles in thick black smoke and flames.



Emergency authorities dispatched 39 ambulances to the scene, transporting survivors to Sheikh Zayed Specialist Hospital, Imbaba General Hospital, and Warraq Central Hospital for urgent care. Heavy machinery, including bulldozers, was later brought in to clear charred vehicle wreckage as firefighters brought the blaze under control.



Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly extended condolences to the victims' families, with Madbouly directing the state to cover all medical expenses for the injured. Egypt's Public Prosecution Office has launched a formal inquiry into the crash and ordered DNA testing to identify victims burned in the fire.

The tragedy underscores persistent road safety and infrastructure challenges in Egypt, where speeding, poorly maintained vehicles, and lax enforcement of traffic regulations contribute to thousands of fatalities annually.



Figures from the country’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) show that road crashes claimed 5,829 lives in 2025—a 10.8 percent increase from the 5,260 deaths recorded in 2024. Earlier this year, in August, at least 18 people, mostly teenagers, died in northern Egypt when two pickup trucks transporting agricultural day laborers collided.

