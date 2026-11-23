Diego Simeone reached another milestone in his long Atletico Madrid reign, becoming the manager with the most victories in La Liga history following a 3–0 win over Getafe.



The result at Estadio Coliseum was the Argentine’s 345th league victory in 567 matches, taking him beyond the record held by former Atletico and Spain coach Luis Aragones. Aragones recorded 344 wins, having managed 189 more matches than Simeone has overseen.



The victory left Atletico third in the table, with 10 wins from their opening 13 league games. “It makes me happy,” Simeone said. “I don’t usually find many things to be happy about, but there is an incredible amount of work behind this.”



The 56-year-old also challenged the longstanding description of Atletico as an exclusively defensive team, calling it a “constant criticism we face”. “I don’t place much value on it, but I do take note of it,” he said.



“This narrative that we’re a defensive team, as if we’re always playing solely to defend. You don’t win 345 matches just by defending. Is that even possible?” Simeone took charge on 23 December 2011, when Spanish football was dominated by Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.



He outlasted both managers in their respective roles and has remained at Atletico long enough to witness Mourinho return to Real this summer, 13 years after his first departure. Success came quickly. Atletico won the Europa League in May 2012 and followed it with the European Super Cup three months later.



Simeone delivered the Copa del Rey in his first full season before leading Atletico to the league title the following campaign. It was their first Spanish championship since 1996, when he was part of the team as a player. Under his management, Atletico have established themselves as a consistent challenger to Real Madrid and Barcelona, qualifying for the Champions League in every full season of his tenure.



Winning that competition has remained beyond them, however, with two painful final defeats against Real. In 2014, Atletico conceded a stoppage-time equaliser before losing in extra time. Two years later, they were beaten on penalties.



Simeone subsequently guided the club to another Europa League and European Super Cup double in 2018. His most recent trophy came in 2021, when Atletico secured their second La Liga title under his leadership. His contract expires at the end of the season, leaving supporters waiting to learn whether he will continue his record-breaking spell.



BBC Sport columnist Guillem Balague believes Simeone’s approach has evolved considerably since his arrival, although his most successful teams were particularly comfortable defending deep and counterattacking. Balague argued that recreating that balance has proved more difficult with a squad built to attack and expected to take greater initiative in matches.



Nevertheless, he credited Simeone with transforming Atletico’s mentality and sustaining a winning culture for more than a decade. The second Champions League final defeat in 2016 could have marked the end of his reign, Balague noted, but Simeone instead renewed his commitment to the club.



Although Atletico have considered alternatives, including Luis Enrique and Unai Emery, Balague said there remained broad acceptance that Simeone would decide when his time in charge was over. For now, he continues to find reasons to stay.