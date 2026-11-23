A 74-year-old man living with Alzheimer’s disease has been found alive after spending 11 days lost in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, surviving on wild fruit and water from natural sources. Ferreira dos Santos was located on Friday about 10 kilometres from where he disappeared, according to social media posts by park rangers and a rescuer involved in the search.



His granddaughter, Sara Montes, had appealed to firefighters to continue looking for him, saying in an Instagram video that the search was due to be suspended on Sunday, 22 November. “Don’t forget about us. Don’t forget about Grandpa,” she pleaded.



Images taken during the rescue showed Ferreira dos Santos sitting in his underwear and appearing disoriented. Footage published by Brazilian news website g1 showed rescuers carrying him through the forest on a makeshift stretcher.



Local media reported that the former informal miner, who was familiar with the rainforest, had eaten fruit from buriti palms and obtained drinking water from natural sources.



Park ranger Nerivan da Silva told g1 that search teams discovered beds he had made from acai palm leaves. They also found footprints suggesting he had been walking in circles. Thick vegetation in the area restricted visibility to only a few metres, complicating efforts to locate him. Ferreira dos Santos remained in hospital on Sunday morning, according to g1.