A Nigerian businessman and poultry farmer has decried the soaring cost of living and doing business in the country after comparing operational expenses from 2020 to current prices.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the farmer shared a document he stumbled upon from June 2020, containing an invoice he sent to a US-based Nigerian client who requested a supply of birds from Ibadan, Oyo State, to Anambra State.

According to him, the total cost of purchasing and transporting the birds to Anambra in June 2020 amounted to roughly N4 million.

However, he noted that supplying and transporting the exact same quantity and type of birds in present-day Nigeria would now cost approximately N31 million, highlighting the steep inflationary pressures facing local entrepreneurs.

Watch the video below