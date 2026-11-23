A Nigerian businessman and poultry farmer has decried the soaring cost of living and doing business in the country after comparing operational expenses from 2020 to current prices.
In a viral video circulating on social media, the farmer shared a document he stumbled upon from June 2020, containing an invoice he sent to a US-based Nigerian client who requested a supply of birds from Ibadan, Oyo State, to Anambra State.
According to him, the total cost of purchasing and transporting the birds to Anambra in June 2020 amounted to roughly N4 million.
However, he noted that supplying and transporting the exact same quantity and type of birds in present-day Nigeria would now cost approximately N31 million, highlighting the steep inflationary pressures facing local entrepreneurs.
Watch the video below
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They are selling their houses in droves in Mushin and Agege, yet are in full and tribalistic support of their kinsman. Igbos must not rule. But no Igbo has jumped into the lagoons or kpaid themselves because of these hardship policies. If this hardship spills into next year, quote me that I said that, "they will use every means of easy way out, including Harakiri or Seppuku, all manner of suicides to end their lives in escape of hardship. Tribalism is worse than any idiocy in the world. Otherwise, why do all countries of the world embrace human diversity?
Lets try to say the full truth o... at the time you were busying for 4M you probably were making like 10 M. Now that its 31M, how.much do you make from the remote, 82M?.. You cannot just be coming out to compare the costs without also dis losing the difference in your revenues.
And same government want to continue to rule so imagine what will happen in the next four years
The petrol subsidy became known as evil way of siphoning Nigeria money by a selected few that even the ordinary man on the streets joined to campaign for its removal now it has been removed and the proceeds there from shared among the government tiers from federal to local government but unfortunately that's where it stays the masses have become more downtrodden before it was removed
Yeah! That is exactly where APC govt of Buhari and Tinubu has taken Nigeria to.
PROPAGANDA.
Get your PVC and vote out the: Adulterated Political Class Assured Poverty Congress Asiwaju Political Cult Association of Political Criminals Another Plague Coming Anti Progress Community Attacking our Prosperous Country Another Power Collapse Atiku & Peter Criticizers
Until people start eating their children because of lack, before we would know that Tinubu and his apc members are against the progress of Nigeria. Vote out the Anti Progress Community (apc)
Inflation is a world thing right now, it is just that it is worse in Nigeria, because things are expensive and there is no purchasing power! It is so bad right now.
Evidence of bad government. Nigerians are strong people and can bear hardship for the good of the country, but Tinubu is taxing the citizens DRY with zero accountability.
Evidence of bad government. Nigerians are strong people and can endure hardship for the good of the country, but Tinubu is taxing the citizens DRY with zero accountability.