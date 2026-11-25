Nigerian singer, Brymo, has urged President Tinubu to name the National Theatre after late veteran actor Pete Edochie, instead of Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka.

Brymo made the appeal following the death of the Nollywood icon on Tuesday, November 24 after battle prostate cancer.

In a video shared on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, Brymo paid tribute to Edochie and called on the President to reconsider the naming of the national cultural landmark.

“Dear President Tinubu, name the National Theatre after Pete Edochie, not Wole Soyinka, please” the singer said

He also celebrated the late actor, saying, “Cheers to one of the greatest men, Pete Edochie. May you live forever in our hearts, and on our screens.”

President Bola Tinubu renamed the National Arts Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in July 2024 to mark Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka's 90th birthday. The renovated complex was formally commissioned under the new name on October 1, 2025, during Nigeria's 65th Independence anniversary celebrations.

Watch the video Brymo released below