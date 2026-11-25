Nigerian singer, Brymo, has urged President Tinubu to name the National Theatre after late veteran actor Pete Edochie, instead of Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka.
Brymo made the appeal following the death of the Nollywood icon on Tuesday, November 24 after battle prostate cancer.
In a video shared on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, Brymo paid tribute to Edochie and called on the President to reconsider the naming of the national cultural landmark.
“Dear President Tinubu, name the National Theatre after Pete Edochie, not Wole Soyinka, please” the singer said
He also celebrated the late actor, saying, “Cheers to one of the greatest men, Pete Edochie. May you live forever in our hearts, and on our screens.”
President Bola Tinubu renamed the National Arts Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in July 2024 to mark Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka's 90th birthday. The renovated complex was formally commissioned under the new name on October 1, 2025, during Nigeria's 65th Independence anniversary celebrations.
Watch the video Brymo released below
Comments (13)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
As educated as Brymo usually sounded, he still showed his ignorance. Can one monument be named twice by an administration? Pete Edochie will be great forever with or without a monument but to cancel the name of one monument simply because of another person, it is follery at its best.
Stop this foolishness please. We can celebrate Pete Edochie without diminishing Wole Soyinka.
Nigeria should celebrate Pete Edochie. Absolutely! But the argument for doing so should not be built on the foolish premise that honouring one Nigerian must come at the expense of another whose achievements are of an entirely different historical magnitude.
There is something particularly troubling about the casualness with which we sometimes attempt to diminish extraordinary national achievements simply because we have a personal favourite. Must every national recognition become a popularity contest?
Soyinka made history in 1986 when he became the first African to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature. His contribution to literature, theatre, political thought and the struggle for human dignity extends far beyond the boundaries of Nigeria. Pete Edochie, on the other hand, is an outstanding Nigerian actor whose contribution to Nollywood and the preservation of Igbo cultural expressions through film deserves enormous respect. He has entertained, educated and inspired generations of Nigerians. Nobody needs to diminish Soyinka’s achievements and on what intellectual, cultural or historical grounds does Brymo arrive at the conclusion that Pete Edochie is more deserving of having the National Theatre named after him than Wole Soyinka? Brymo is entitled to his opinion, but being entitled to an opinion does not automatically make that opinion sensible.
I honestly find Brymo’s suggestion that the National Theatre should be named after Pete Edochie instead of Professor Wole Soyinka rather unfortunate, intellectually lazy and completely misplaced.
Who is this one?
This brymo must be mad. He must be mentally insane with the rubbish he is smoking. Stupid drug addict
No, it should retain Soyinka's name. Edochie was famous, but there were other actors of high distinction and acclaim, including the recently deceased Olu Jacobs. Soyinka's gifts to theatre are incomparable. His plays, particularly DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN, are classics. May Ebube Dike rest in peace. Please, let's not use this as an excuse for ethnic discord. I am Igbo - both my parents were indigenes of Anambra State.
OMO ALE, NO WONDER EVERYONE DESPISE YOU. THE PLACE IS ALREADY NAMED AFTER PROFESSOR WOLE SOYINKA.
Too much weeed
Some people just talk for talking sake. We had greater movie icons that have passed on the likes of Olu Jacob recently, such honour was not bestowed on them....
This man has smo.ked again.