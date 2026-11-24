Director Antoine Fuqua and his son Brando are facing a lawsuit from a Hollywood bar employee who alleges they attacked him with handguns and threatened his life.



According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE and reported by TMZ, William Rosenthal, an assistant manager at Good Times at Davey Wayne’s, claims the incident occurred on Valentine’s Day.



Rosenthal alleges that Fuqua struck him with a handgun, directed racist and antisemitic language at him and made threats against his life. He also accuses Brando of swinging a handgun at his face and alleges that both men pointed firearms at him.



In the lawsuit, Rosenthal says he suffered a fractured nose, head trauma, scarring and post-traumatic stress disorder, among other injuries. He claims he continues to experience the effects of the alleged attack. He is suing the father and son for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, seeking more than $50,000 in damages.



A representative for Fuqua rejected the allegations, telling TMZ that the “accusations are not true”. The claims have not been established in court. Fuqua is known for directing films including “Training Day”, “The Equalizer” and the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael”.