The United States Army carried out a controlled detonation of the nation’s entire aging stockpile of lead azide at an ammunition facility in rural Iowa on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, destroying nearly five tons of the volatile compound after warning that it had become too unstable to relocate safely.



Military authorities confirmed that all 68 drums of the degraded explosive housed at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown for over 15 years posed an imminent danger of spontaneous combustion as seasonal temperatures dropped. The blast sent smoke billowing above the surrounding treeline and was audible roughly 10 miles (15 kilometers) from the installation.

Despite extensive environmental and public health anxiety prior to the operation, federal regulators reported no immediate airborne contamination.



Within an hour of the blast, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that its network of real-time air monitors recorded zero traces of airborne lead across the region, a reading that held steady in subsequent checks throughout the day.



"We reduced as close to zero as is absolutely humanly possible the risk to the health and safety of the people of Middletown and (the) extended communities throughout Iowa," U.S. Army Major General Eric Shirley said in a video statement after the blast, describing the mission as "tremendously successful".

U.S. President Donald Trump also commended the military's execution on his Truth Social platform.



"Great job by the Army, and others, in Iowa!" Trump wrote.

The operation went ahead following days of logistical delays, environmental litigation, and political friction. Originally slated for November 20, the disposal was postponed for three days before Trump briefly paused the mission pending federal appellate court clearance and consultation with Iowa’s incoming Democratic Governor, Rob Sand.



Following Wednesday's blast, Sand credited technical teams on site for prioritizing safety while criticizing the disorganized communication preceding the event.