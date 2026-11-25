May Edochie has reacted following the death of actor Peter Edochie, father of her estranged husband Yul Edochie.



The businesswoman took to Instagram to share a photo of the legendary actor who passed away earlier today, November 25, at the age of 79.





She wrote in the caption: "For so many years, every year, someone somewhere makes a false announcement of your death but you kept going with strength to continue working.

"I woke up this morning to this heartbreaking news. One moment, there is life; the next, eternity calls. Such is the fragility of human existence. We make plans, hold conversations, nurse expectations and believe there will always be another day, until life reminds us that tomorrow is never promised.

"Lion of Africa, your passing is a sobering reminder that beyond all, the opinions, the misunderstandings and the stories that life sometimes throws around, we are all humans, and death has a way of reminding us of what truly matters.

"Today, I choose to remember a veteran whose name, voice, presence and contribution to the Nigerian film industry will remain unforgettable. You were an institution, a father figure to many and a man whose legacy will outlive his earthly years.

"One thing is certain: legends never truly die; they live on through the memories they create and the impact they leave behind.

"To mummy and the rest of us you have left behind, may the good Lord strengthen through Christ our Lord.