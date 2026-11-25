Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, has called on President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to account for an alleged ₦1.44 trillion shortfall in unremitted oil receipts.

In a press statement released by his campaign organization on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Atiku further demanded clarity on why federal authorities realized just ₦7.88 trillion in petroleum revenues against a half-year projection of ₦18.65 trillion leaving a ₦10.77 trillion deficit despite elevated global crude earnings.



He faulted the administration for passing steep fuel costs onto citizens while failing to capture projected oil inflows.



"Petrol prices drive up transport fares, diesel raises the cost of producing food and other goods, and families pay more at every turn. Now his own Budget Office shows that the government is failing to collect the oil revenue it budgeted for. Nigerians are being squeezed from both sides: they pay more, while the government delivers less," Atiku stated. Every missing naira from the budget is money that cannot support a school, equip a hospital or repair a road. President Tinubu owes Nigerians an explanation that follows the barrel from the oilfield to the public account.

The former vice president’s remarks follow a recent rebuttal by the state-owned oil firm dismissing claims that $2.04 billion accrued from crude cargoes lifted by its trading subsidiary, NNPC Trading S.A. (formerly Duke Oil Company Incorporated), went unaccounted for.

Domestic pump prices had already climbed sharply across Nigeria prior to the outbreak of hostilities involving Iran, the United States, and Israel with motorists in Abuja and surrounding communities paying between ₦1,295 and ₦1,326 per litre for petrol even while international benchmarks traded at $93 per barrel for Brent crude and $83 for West Texas Intermediate (WTI).

