FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said Nigeria is not currently ready to host the World Cup, identifying investment in stadiums, hotels, airports and transport as essential to any future bid.



Speaking in an interview with Arise News aired on Monday, November 23, Infantino said Nigeria had the resources and enthusiasm to stage the tournament but needed to strengthen its infrastructure.



“The key for hosting a World Cup is the infrastructure: the stadiums, hotels, airports, and transportation. This is where the investment is really necessary,” he said. “A country like Nigeria has the resources, the passion, and the will as well.” Asked directly whether the country was ready, he replied: “Today, no, but tomorrow, why not?”



Nigeria last hosted a FIFA competition in 2009, when it staged the Under-17 World Cup. Switzerland defeated the Golden Eaglets 1–0 in the final in Abuja. Reflecting on his decade as FIFA president, Infantino pointed to the expansion of competitions and increased revenue as evidence of progress under his leadership.



He highlighted the organisation of the men’s and women’s World Cups, the inclusion of more teams and what he described as improved competitive balance. “Of course, we moved from a bit more than 5 billion before I arrived to 16 billion in this last cycle,” he said.



Infantino maintained that FIFA’s growth required both sustained work and adherence to high standards. “Football is growing. FIFA is growing. This is not possible if you don’t work hard, but also if you don’t work in compliance with the highest possible standard,” he said.



The FIFA president visited Nigeria over the weekend and inspected the remodelled Warri City Stadium on Friday alongside FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafström. He praised the facility and expressed interest in returning to play alongside former Nigerian footballers once work was completed.



“This stadium is fantastic. It has everything you can dream of. I just would love to wear some shorts and kick the ball. So as soon as it’s completely finished, we’d come and play games with all these great Nigerian legends who come from this region,” he said.



Infantino also acknowledged Nigeria’s contribution to world football, particularly the talent produced in Delta State. “Not just in Nigeria, but some of the best players in the world come from Nigeria, come from Delta State,” he said.



Addressing the Confederation of African Football’s 48th Ordinary General Assembly in Abuja, he commended President Bola Tinubu’s investment in sports facilities.



He said the projects demonstrated confidence in Nigeria’s young population and its future. “The investments done in sports facilities, infrastructure, show that you believe in your youth, in the young girls and the young boys of Nigeria,” he said.



Infantino is seeking re-election in 2027, with France’s Philippe Diallo and Japan’s Kozo Tashima emerging as potential challengers. Nigeria has endorsed his bid for another term.