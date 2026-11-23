A Magistrate's Court in Kano has remanded 12 suspects charged with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The defendants, including one Yushau Dogo Abdurrazak, were arraigned by the police before the court, presided over by Magistrate Rakiya Tanko, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The prosecution counsel, Barrister Asmau Ado, presented the defendants, while the court registrar, Abdullahi Seven Days, interpreted the charges to them.

However, the court ordered their remand at a correctional facility after ruling that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

At the resumed hearing, defence counsel told the court that the government had issued its legal advice on the case but expressed surprise at the absence of the prosecution counsel.

The court explained that the prosecution counsel was attending proceedings at the State High Court and subsequently adjourned the case until November 30.

The incident reportedly occurred in Dosara community, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, following a dispute among residents.

The defendants were accused of attacking members of the community with machetes, resulting in the demise of Mahe Idris.

Speaking to journalists after the proceedings, a relative of the deceased, Ismail Haruna, 60, appealed to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to intervene in the situation, saying residents of the community were facing difficulties.