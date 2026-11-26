124 electoral violence cases and 22 fatalities have been recorded across the country in the last four months, according to a report shared by the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI).





KDI, a youth-focused nonprofit, nonpartisan, nongovernmental organisation that inspires citizen-led democratic development, raised the alarm over increasing political violence ahead of the January 16, general elections.

The organisation, in a statement on Wednesday, November 25, in Abuja, said the incidents were documented between July 1 and November 23, 2026, through its Nigeria Election Violence Education and Reporting (NEVER) Project.

According to KDI, violent incidents increased from a frequency of three in July to 48 in October, with another 40 recorded within the first half of November.

It warned that the trend could worsen as the election approaches, if urgent measures were not taken by political parties, security agencies and other stakeholders.

The organisation also identified growing political intolerance and inflammatory rhetoric among political actors and their supporters as factors capable of triggering violence.

It said the problem cut across political parties and should not be blamed on any single political group, urging candidates, spokespersons and campaign organisations to focus on issues, policies and programmes rather than language capable of inciting hostility.

KDI identified Kano, Delta, Rivers, Edo, Ondo and Kebbi as states with significant incidents of violence.

The report showed that Delta topped with 10 incidents and 5 fatalities followed by Kano with 11 incidents and 3 fatalities while Rivers closely followed with 10 incidents and one fatality.

Giving a breakdown of the incidents, the organization said physical assaults accounted for 46.8 per cent, property destruction 28.8 per cent, shootings 10.2 per cent, intimidation and harassment nine per cent, while kidnappings accounted for four per cent.

It said political supporters, civil servants, journalists and ordinary citizens were increasingly exposed to intimidation for exercising their democratic rights.

The organization called on political parties and candidates to publicly commit to peaceful campaigns and restrain their supporters from violence.

It also urged security agencies to strengthen preventive deployments, respond promptly to early warning signs and enforce electoral laws without bias.