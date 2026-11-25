Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has added another milestone to her achievements after graduating with a Master of Science degree in International Sports Management from the Global Institute of Sports.



She took to her Instagram Stories to repost several congratulatory messages from friends celebrating her academic achievement.

Oshoala, who currently plays for Saudi Women's Premier League club Al Hilal, holds the record for the most CAF Women's Player of the Year titles, having won the prestigious award six times in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2023.