The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested an 18-year-old suspect, Shadrack Tizhe, in connection with the alleged murder of a 70-year-old man, Zubairu Bayi, in Mubi North Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the command, CSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

According to the PPRO, the suspect shot the victim with a bow and arrow.