The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested an 18-year-old suspect, Shadrack Tizhe, in connection with the alleged murder of a 70-year-old man, Zubairu Bayi, in Mubi North Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesperson for the command, CSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
According to the PPRO, the suspect shot the victim with a bow and arrow.
“On 24th November, 2026, Police at Mubi North Division received a report that the suspect allegedly attacked the victim with a bow and arrow while he was returning to his residence from a nearby bush at Wuro Barka, causing him to collapse,” the statement read."Upon receipt of the report, Police operatives promptly responded to the scene, where the victim was found unconscious. He was immediately rushed to a medical facility for attention but was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor.“The suspect was subsequently arrested, while the bow and arrows allegedly used in the attack were recovered as exhibits.”The Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Command, CP Kabir Umar Hassan, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yola, to take over the case for thorough investigation and diligent prosecution.The Command, while reiterating its commitment to the protection of lives and property, urges members of the public to shun violence and embrace legal and peaceful means of resolving disputes rather than resorting to acts that harm people or threaten the peace.
Comments (0)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
No comments yet. Be the first to share your thoughts.