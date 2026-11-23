The Academy of Medical Sciences of Nigeria has urged Nigerians to take precautions against a new COVID-19 variant, PJ.2.1, warning that increased travel and large gatherings during the festive season could encourage its spread.



In a public health advisory, the Academy said the World Health Organisation had classified PJ.2.1 as a “Variant Under Monitoring”, while assessing its additional global public health risk as low.



The advisory, signed by the Chairman of the Academy’s Rapid Response Committee, Professor Boaz Adegboro, and its President, Professor Joseph Ahaneku, stressed that evidence about the variant remained limited and required continued surveillance.



According to the Academy, PJ.2.1 was first detected in Ontario, Canada, on 2 May 2026. It has subsequently been reported in countries including the United States, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Israel, Singapore, Brazil, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand. The advisory said WHO had recorded sequences from 18 countries as of 8 November 2026.



Preliminary studies suggest the variant could spread more efficiently than some circulating Omicron sub-lineages, the Academy said. However, it emphasised that there was currently no evidence that it caused more severe illness.



The Academy also cited early laboratory findings suggesting that antibodies generated by updated COVID-19 vaccines could neutralise the variant. It described PJ.2.1 as a descendant of the Omicron JN.1 family, carrying approximately 24 changes in its spike protein compared with its parent lineage.



“These mutations have attracted scientific attention because laboratory studies suggest stronger binding to the human ACE2 receptor and more efficient entry into cells, characteristics that could give the variant a transmission advantage,” the advisory stated. The Academy stressed that greater transmissibility did not necessarily mean more severe disease.



Symptoms listed in the advisory included sore throat, fever, cough, a runny or blocked nose, fatigue, headache, muscle aches and chills. Some patients had reportedly experienced particularly severe sore throats and prolonged fatigue. Because these symptoms overlap with those of influenza and the common cold, the Academy said testing was needed to distinguish COVID-19 from other respiratory infections.



It said there had been no public report of PJ.2.1 being detected in Nigeria at the time of the advisory. However, it cautioned that limited genomic sequencing across Africa meant an absence of reported cases should not be interpreted as proof that the variant was absent.



The Academy added that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention continued routine COVID-19 surveillance and had reported sporadic confirmed cases during 2026. It advised people with fever, cough, sore throat or other flu-like symptoms to stay away from workplaces, schools, religious services and social gatherings until they recovered.



People experiencing respiratory symptoms were encouraged to use a COVID-19 rapid antigen test or seek assessment at a health facility, particularly if they belonged to a high-risk group or cared for someone vulnerable.



The advisory recommended well-fitting face masks in crowded indoor settings, on public transport and in healthcare facilities, as well as when experiencing symptoms or visiting elderly or unwell relatives. Other precautions included regular handwashing, using alcohol-based sanitiser, covering coughs and sneezes, disposing of tissues safely and improving ventilation by opening windows and doors.



The Academy encouraged organisers to hold events outdoors or in well-ventilated venues where possible. It also advised people in high-risk groups to receive vaccine doses recommended for them by health authorities.



Ahead of festive travel, it asked people returning from countries where PJ.2.1 had been reported to monitor their health for 10 days after arrival and seek testing promptly if respiratory symptoms developed. The Academy said available evidence did not justify travel bans, emphasising vigilance rather than panic.



It identified people aged 60 and above, pregnant women, people with obesity and those with underlying conditions as requiring additional care. These conditions included diabetes, hypertension, heart, lung or kidney disease, sickle cell disease, cancer, HIV and other causes of reduced immunity.



People in these groups were advised to manage existing conditions, maintain supplies of prescribed medicines and seek medical attention early if symptoms appeared. The Academy noted that antiviral treatment, where appropriate, worked best when started within the first few days of illness. It also warned against self-medication.



For healthcare workers, the advisory called for greater consideration of COVID-19 among patients with acute respiratory infections, while ensuring that malaria, influenza, bacterial pneumonia, Lassa fever and other illnesses were not overlooked. It recommended rapid antigen or polymerase chain reaction testing, with a proportion of positive samples sent to designated laboratories for genomic sequencing.



Health facilities were urged to strengthen infection prevention measures, separate patients with respiratory symptoms, provide adequate personal protective equipment and maintain oxygen supplies. The Academy also called for checks on the availability of pulse oximeters and isolation facilities.



It said treatment should follow existing national and WHO guidance for other Omicron sub-lineages, while urging the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the NCDC to strengthen genomic surveillance, testing and monitoring at points of entry during the festive travel period.