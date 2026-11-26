A 26-year-old Nigerian woman, Ayotomiwa Chelsea Omotosho, has been found dead in her apartment in Canada a day after returning home from work.

Omotosho reportedly died in her sleep on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The cause of her death remained unknown.

Her death was disclosed in a GoFundMe appeal organised by her friends and members of the Nigerian community in Canada.

Omotosho moved to Canada in May 2024 and enrolled at Humber College, where she studied Media Management before graduating in November 2025.

She was said to be working in the healthcare sector at The Residence on Yonge until her demise.

The appeal described her as a hardworking and compassionate young woman who was the youngest of four children.

“Chelsea came to Canada with dreams, determination, and a future full of promise. She completed her studies and graduated in November 2025," the appeal stated "It was a milestone worth celebrating. A dream fulfilled. A promising new chapter begins “Little did anyone imagine that just one year later, we would be writing these words in her memory.” Recounting the circumstances surrounding her death, the organisers said she returned from work on Wednesday, November 18, but was found dead the following day. “On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Chelsea returned home from work, just as she had on countless other days. Tragically, on Thursday, November 19, she was found lifeless. Just like that, a beautiful young life was gone. It this time, the cause of her death remains unknown. "No parent sends a child abroad imagining that the next journey they must prepare for is their child’s funeral. No mother should have to receive such devastating news from thousands of miles away,” the appeal added.

The community said funds raised would cover funeral home services, documentation, burial and cemetery expenses, memorial arrangements and other related costs.

It appealed to Nigerians and other well-meaning individuals to support the family, adding that donations, regardless of the amount, would help give the deceased a befitting burial in Canada.

The appeal also urged those unable to donate to share the fundraising campaign to reach more potential supporters.