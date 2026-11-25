A Nigerian man, Ibro Musa, has said that his wife submits her business profits to him; he takes any amount he wants and gives her what he feels she needs for herself.

Ibro made the comment in response to a post by a marriage therapist Shamseddin Giwa, who wrote that a husband has no right to his wife's income.

According to him, his wife answers only to his discretion and whims .

He also said men must set standards in marriage to prevent their wives from becoming rebellious and disrespectful.

“My wife submits her business profits to me, I take any amount I so wish from it and give her back any amount I feel she needs for herself. There are standards that you must set in your marriage and home as a man to have your full respect and authority. My wife is strictly answerable to my discretion, whims and caprices. Set standards as a man else she'll become rebellious and disrespectful,” he wrote. Reacting to the comment, Giwa said Ibro's attitude towards his wife reeks of tyranny. “Dear Ibro, You call it her business but say she submits the profits to you. You do whatever you please with it,” Giwa wrote.