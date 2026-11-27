A Nigerian woman, Okodi Valerie has called out an aunty who she claims mocked her for having a child out of wedlock 11 years ago and told her to abort the pregnancy at six months.
According to Valerie, the aunty said her father should have disowned her.
Valerie questioned the state of the aunty's womb, alleging that she has no children in her nine years of marriage.
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