A worker has died after suffering an electric shock while installing Christmas decorations at Brent Cross Shopping Centre in north London.



The man, in his 40s, was working on the centre’s 25ft Christmas tree on Wednesday morning when the incident occurred, Metro reported. He was taken to hospital but died the following day. The shopping centre closed on Wednesday, November 25, with retailers receiving an urgent message about the incident. Some employees were already travelling to work when the notification arrived.



A cosmetics shop worker told Metro that colleagues were deeply upset. “We received a message from the management at Brent Cross about the incident but, [I was] already on the way to work,” the employee said. “It’s a terrible thing to happen and we are all very upset about it.”



Another worker expressed sympathy for the man’s family, saying the financial impact of the closure was secondary to what had happened. “His poor family; we are thinking of them. We had to close and lost money, but that’s not so important when someone has been hurt like this,” they said.



Some ceiling lights around the tree remained off on Thursday, leaving nearby retailers working in reduced lighting. One employee suggested an electrical fault might have occurred, although the cause has not been established.



Hendon MP David Pinto-Duschinsky paid tribute to the worker and offered condolences to his loved ones. “My heart and my deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. May his memory be a blessing,” he wrote.



The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the man’s next of kin had been informed and detectives were investigating the circumstances of his death. The force said the Health and Safety Executive and Barnet Council’s Health and Environmental Safety Team had also been notified.



Barnet Council confirmed that it would investigate as the authority responsible for health and safety at the shopping centre. “Our thoughts and wishes are with those affected by this tragic accident,” a spokesperson told Metro.