Thousands of women and girls in France have reported unusual bleeding, severe menstrual pain, and miscarriages after being exposed to tear gas fired by police during nationwide protests.

According to Mail Online, Cops fired around 22,000 tear gas grenades at protesters on October 17, during the height of the nationwide protests that have rocked France.

A feminist collective, Lacrymos de Sang, which has been collecting testimonies from women exposed to the chemical irritant, said it had received more than 9,200 accounts detailing reproductive health problems following the demonstrations.

According to the findings, 94 per cent of the respondents reported gynaecological problems, including severe menstrual cramps, unusually heavy or prolonged bleeding and missed periods.

The reports followed protests held across France on October 17, when police fired approximately 22,000 tear gas grenades to disperse demonstrators.

The demonstrations were organised amid growing public anger over poor school conditions and the rising cost of living.

Among the most concerning accounts were reports of miscarriages among pregnant women who said they had been exposed to the tear gas.

Of the 47 pregnant respondents who reported exposure, 15 said they subsequently suffered miscarriages, while another 17 reported contractions, pain or bleeding.

Two women also reportedly required hospital treatment for anaemia following substantial blood loss.

Some women described experiencing symptoms within hours of exposure, while others reported bleeding that continued for weeks. Younger respondents, particularly those under 20, appeared to report symptoms more frequently and sooner.

The collective’s founder, Eva-Luna Tholance, has called on French authorities to suspend the use of tear gas and commission independent research into its potential effects on women’s reproductive health.

Medical experts, however, have cautioned that there is currently insufficient scientific evidence to establish that tear gas directly causes menstrual disorders or miscarriages.

Researchers have suggested that the CS chemical used in the grenades could potentially activate receptors in the uterine lining and trigger contractions, but the theory has not been conclusively established.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has defended the use of tear gas by security forces, describing it as an essential crowd-control measure.

He also said previous government studies had found no evidence of specific health risks associated with its use, although the studies have not been made public.