Doorbell footage shows the moment a woman driving a Range Rover accidentally crashed into a neighbour's house while reversing.



The shocking incident unfolded in Northallerton, North Yorkshire on the morning of November 20.





The car was parked outside a home in the Romanby area of the town at around 8.40am. A woman can then be seen opening the door to exit the expensive motor when it suddenly starts rolling backwards.

With the driver’s door still open, the woman can be seen half-way out the vehicle, desperately trying to bring it to a stop.



The motor then picks up speed as it reverses across the road before crashing through the railings of a neighbour’s property.



The back end then smashes through the neighbour’s front window.





Debris explodes across the pavement and rains down on top of the Range Rover and scatters across the street.



A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “At around 9am on November 20, police in Northallerton were called by the ambulance service to an incident in the Romanby area of the town after a Range Rover collided with a residential property.



“It is believed the vehicle was initially parked before it collided with the nearby home.



“There were no serious injuries reported to the police but the driver was treated at the scene for face and head injuries.



“Structural engineers were called to assess the damage to the property.”



See video below.

Range Rover driver tries to step out of car, reverses it straight into neighbor’s HOME https://t.co/NQqEeoihtA — RT (@RT_com) November 26, 2026





