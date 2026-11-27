A girl was found lifeless in her bedroom after a wardrobe collapsed on her, an inquest heard.



Sofiia Stryzhakova, 12, was born in Kyiv, Ukraine but fled with her family when war broke out in 2022.





The “beautiful, happy girl” moved to the UK and they settled in the former mining village of Penybryn in Caerphilly.

The inquest heard that shortly before 9pm on November 10, Sofiia's sister raised the alarm that a wardrobe had fallen on her in her bedroom.

Her dad attempted first aid, and emergency services attended the scene but Sofiia could not be saved.

A preliminary cause was given as asphyxiation.

Gwent Coroners Court heard there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death but an inquest was needed as it was “unnatural.”

A fundraiser to help Sofiia’s family said the community had been “left heartbroken by the devastating news“.

It said: “Sofiia was just a young girl with her whole life ahead of her. Her story began in Ukraine, where, on 2nd April 2022, she and her family had to leave their home to escape the horrors of war and come to the UK in search of safety and a better future.

“Sofiia came to live in our village of Penybryn with her grandparents, mum, dad and sister, where she began a new chapter of her life.

“She attended Glyn-gaer Primary School for three years before moving on to Lewis School, where she was in Year 8. During her time here, she made many friends and became a much-loved part of our village and wider community.

“Sofiia was a beautiful, happy young girl who always had a smile on her face. She had a very special love for animals, and her kindness and happiness touched the lives of those around her.

“She attended Glyn-gaer Primary School for three years before moving on to Lewis School, where she was in Year 8. During her time here, she made many friends and became a much-loved part of our village and wider community.

“Sofiia was a beautiful, happy young girl who always had a smile on her face. She had a very special love for animals, and her kindness and happiness touched the lives of those around her.

“Words cannot express the heartbreak of losing someone so young. Her family are now facing the unimaginable pain of having to say goodbye to their much-loved daughter and sister.”