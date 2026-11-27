Britain’s Department for Work and Pensions has taken some online services offline following a cyber incident, while assuring the public that regular benefit and pension payments remain unaffected.



In a statement on Friday, November 27, the department said the shutdown was a precaution as specialists investigated the incident.



“We have taken some DWP online services offline as a precaution following a cyber incident,” a spokesperson said. “We are working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Coordination Centre to investigate and to bring services back online as quickly as possible.”



The announcement comes amid growing concern over cyber threats and a series of technological disruptions affecting businesses and public institutions worldwide. Recent failures have disrupted online systems at organisations including Microsoft and the US Federal Aviation Administration.



Separately, MI5 and the Ministry of Defence warned British military suppliers supporting Ukraine this week about increasing Russian sabotage attempts. Companies were advised on reducing their exposure, identifying and reporting hostile reconnaissance, and limiting the consequences of an attack.



In August, a cyberattack on three British airports operated by Manchester Airports Group resulted in the theft of personal information belonging to 8.7 million customers. Other incidents have disrupted major UK businesses. Jaguar Land Rover was heavily affected by an attack last year, while Marks & Spencer, Harrods and the Co-op also experienced disruption to their operations.