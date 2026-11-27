A 31-year-old woman in Germany was fined €25 after sitting on a bench at a children's playground while crying and speaking to her aunt on the phone.



The incident took place on October 25, 2026, at Glückaufpark in Gelsenkirchen, in the country's western Ruhr region.





The woman, identified as Hana, said she was dealing with personal and financial difficulties when she went for a walk and became overwhelmed by her emotions.

Three municipal public-order officers approached her and asked whether she was accompanying children. When she said she was not, they issued her a penalty for being inside the playground without a child. The city administration defended the officers, describing the €25 payment as a "comparatively mild and proportionate measure".

According to German broadcaster WDR, Hana had been experiencing considerable pressure because of her university studies and financial difficulties. She decided to go for a walk to clear her head and visited Glückaufpark in the Hassel district of Gelsenkirchen.

During the walk, she became emotional and started crying. She then sat on a bench within the children's playground area and called her aunt to discuss her personal problems.

While she was on the phone, three employees of the city's Kommunaler Ordnungsdienst (KOD), or municipal public-order service, approached her. They reportedly asked whether two boys playing nearby were her children.

When Hana said they were not, the officers requested her identification and informed her that she had violated the playground regulations. She was subsequently issued a €25 warning payment.

Hana said she would have preferred the officers to ask whether she was alright and explain the restriction before issuing a penalty.

The penalty was based on Section 12 of Gelsenkirchen's municipal public-order ordinance, known as the Ordnungsbehördliche Verordnung.

The regulation states that children's playgrounds are intended for children up to the age of 14. Other adults are permitted to remain there only if they are the parents, guardians or supervisors of children present at the playground.

This means the restriction does not apply only to adults using playground equipment. It also covers adults who sit on benches within the designated playground area without accompanying children.

The regulation is intended to reserve children's recreational spaces for children and the adults responsible for supervising them. Violations can attract warning payments of up to €55 under the provisions reported at the time.

The Gelsenkirchen city administration defended the municipal officers, arguing that they were enforcing an existing regulation rather than penalising Hana for crying or making a phone call.

City spokesperson Martin Schulmann described the €25 warning payment as a "comparatively mild and proportionate measure".

The administration said the municipal public-order service was responsible for enforcing local regulations and that violations were dealt with consistently, while taking proportionality and equal treatment into account.