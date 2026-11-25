Tension erupted in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State after youths suspected to be illegal miners attacked troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE (OPEP) during an operation to shut down an illegal mining site along Sho Road.

Security sources told Zagazola Makama that the incident occurred at about 9:57 a.m. on November 24, 2026, following intelligence received by troops about a possible attack at the mining site.

The sources said troops, acting on the intelligence, moved to the location to shut down the illegal mining activities but were confronted by restive youths who allegedly attacked the soldiers and the Area Commander with stones.

During the confrontation, one soldier sustained injuries after being pelted with stones by the protesting youths.

The situation reportedly prompted troops to fire warning shots into the air to disperse the aggressive crowd, after which the mining site was successfully shut down.

However, the incident triggered further protests by some women in Barkin Ladi town, who demanded the reopening of the mining site and condemned the actions of troops deployed under Sector 4 of Operation ENDURING PEACE.