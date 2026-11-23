Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of allegations involving former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, was in contact with an officer from China’s Ministry of State Security, The New York Times has reported.



Citing people familiar with the intelligence, the newspaper said the contact lasted from spring 2025 until autumn this year, overlapping with her alleged affair with the chipmaker’s former boss. Alice Huang has been accused of seeking company secrets for Beijing during the relationship. The allegations do not establish that she conducted espionage.



She previously headed Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based technology group under investigation over allegations that it helped Chinese companies obtain Nvidia chips, potentially breaching US export restrictions.



According to the Times, her reported communications with the intelligence officer also coincided with a period when Megaspeed was acquiring substantial quantities of advanced Nvidia chips. Alice Huang and Jensen Huang are not related.



The newspaper further reported that US intelligence agencies had gathered evidence linking her business partner, Kang Wei, to the same Chinese intelligence agency. According to the report, Kang was frequently introduced as her husband.



Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s chief executive earlier this month following revelations of extramarital affairs, including the alleged relationship with Alice Huang. He is scheduled to face questions from US lawmakers on 1 December over national security concerns.



The controversy has weighed on Nvidia’s shares. The chipmaker occupies a central position in the artificial intelligence boom, which has helped drive stock markets higher and supported economic growth internationally.