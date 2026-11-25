Renowned international evangelist Pastor Benny Hinn has called out the Edo state governor, Monday Okpebholo, over the poor state of roads in the state.
Hinn, who is currently in the state for a religious programme, said he met with Okpebholo during his visit and expressed hope that the governor would address the deplorable condition of the roads.
In a video that has gone viral, the clergyman said
“I went to Edo State and I met the governor. I just hope he fixes the roads. I don’t ever want to take that kind of bumpy road again.
If they ever want me back in Edo State, the governor has to fix those bad roads.
I’ve been to Abuja, I’ve been to Lagos, I’ve been to some other cities in Nigeria. I came here in the ’80s with Benson Idahosa.
I hope to go to Warri. I just hope there would not be any more bumps in Warri, because there were bumps then.”
Watch the viral video below
Comments (10)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
What a shame!
Edo is Shining gov. Okpebholo is working correct
Thank God someone of his caliber has spoken out because when others talk about bad roads in Edo it is made to look like a political attack.
P O is his only nightmare, yeye dey smell
Mr governor i heard you are fixing Edo state, so whats now the complain of the people using those roads, cant the roads be fixed as well? from Benin to Esan land you have to do something before the next raining season.
to remove those laws reps members must have to spend some trillions of naira naa,at least billions was involved when those laws was implemented,it's your turn continue spending trillions of dollars for unnecessary things
The most useless governor
Two points five million votes
Nothing concerned Monday with good governance...his focus is to give tinubu 12m votes from Edo State
Monday the kpewolo!🤣🤣