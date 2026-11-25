Renowned international evangelist Pastor Benny Hinn has called out the Edo state governor, Monday Okpebholo, over the poor state of roads in the state.

Hinn, who is currently in the state for a religious programme, said he met with Okpebholo during his visit and expressed hope that the governor would address the deplorable condition of the roads.

In a video that has gone viral, the clergyman said

“I went to Edo State and I met the governor. I just hope he fixes the roads. I don’t ever want to take that kind of bumpy road again. If they ever want me back in Edo State, the governor has to fix those bad roads. I’ve been to Abuja, I’ve been to Lagos, I’ve been to some other cities in Nigeria. I came here in the ’80s with Benson Idahosa. I hope to go to Warri. I just hope there would not be any more bumps in Warri, because there were bumps then.”

Watch the viral video below