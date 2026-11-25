A security guard has died after reportedly becoming trapped inside a diesel tank while allegedly attempting to steal fuel in the Odo Ona area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The victim’s body was recovered by men of the Oyo State Fire Service, after responding to a distress call at the scene.

The agency’s chairman, Maroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, November 25.

According to Akinwande, firefighters discovered the security guard trapped inside the tank on arrival and successfully brought out his body.

Police officers led by CSP Andrew from the Apata Divisional Police Headquarters subsequently took the remains.

The fire service chairman said the victim was allegedly attempting to siphon diesel from the tank when he became trapped.