The mystery of a young man who disappeared and was declared missing has been solved.





Nnadede Victor Etochi Uwazie was declared missing earlier this month and friends and family asked for help to find him.





The young man, a graduate of Abia State University, lived in Imo State with his family.





After being missing for more than a week, investigation led to the arrest of his younger brother, Nnanyereugo Martin Uwazie.





Nnanyereugo allegedly confessed to ending his brother's life and took the community members to place where he had buried his brother's remains in their backyard in Akurubi community, ltu, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Imo State.





Videos shared online shows the brother and other community members digging up the remains of the deceased.



Friends and former schoolmates of Nnadede Victor have gone on Facebook to express shock over his passing, with many questioning why a younger brother would terminate the life of his older brother.



Click here and here to see a video of the body being exhumed.



See more videos below.



Two brothers. One backyard. A secret that could not stay buried.

Nnanyereugo Martin Uwazie and his senior brother, Nnadede Victor Uwazie, both from Akurubi in Itu, Ezinihitte Mbaise, once shared a small misunderstanding. It was settled, and the older brother moved on with no intention of harming his younger sibling.

What he did not know was that Nnanyereugo had already decided otherwise. One night, the junior brother took his senior brother’s life and buried him in a shallow grave right in their family backyard.

The same man who committed the act was later seen digging the body back out of the ground.

A family home became a crime scene. The community remains in shock as investigations continue.

May the deceased rest in peace, and may justice take its full course. — Mama Ju 🫆 (@julietemmanuel0) November 24, 2026





