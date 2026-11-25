The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) have suffered an apparent cyberattack affecting computer systems used to collect and analyse unclassified intelligence information.

According to The Washington Post, the breach affected a system used for open-source intelligence (OSINT), which involves gathering and analysing publicly available information from sources such as social media platforms, websites, commercial satellite imagery and private databases.

The intrusion was discovered several weeks ago, although the full extent of the breach and the identity of those responsible remain unclear.

Officials have stressed that no classified information was compromised and that the incident has been resolved.

An ODNI official told CNN that there had been no disruption to critical capabilities or classified systems, while the CIA declined to comment on the incident.

Although the affected information was not classified, cybersecurity experts have warned that the breach could still pose a security risk by potentially exposing the intelligence agencies’ research activities, priorities, and areas of interest.

Ben Bernstein, a manager at cybersecurity firm Huntress, warned that hackers who gain access to what intelligence analysts are searching for and monitoring could gain insight into US intelligence priorities and potential blind spots.

The incident was first reported by The New York Times and comes amid a series of cybersecurity incidents affecting US government agencies.