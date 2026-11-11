A young woman has revealed that she spent 11 years waiting to get admitted to the university after graduating from secondary school.





Okoro Hannah Ozioma explained that for those 11 years of waiting, she felt left behind aa her mates went to the university, graduated, and started their lives.





However, now that she is finally in university, she says she knows what she is there for and has been acing her courses.





She wrote: "I graduated from secondary school in 2015. I entered the university this year, 2026. That is a difference of 11 solid years.



"11 years of waiting.



"11 years of watching my classmates get into school, graduate, go for their NYSC, and even complete their graduate studies.



"11 years of feeling left behind, and somehow thinking I wasn’t good enough. And this is crazy, because I was a stellar student.



"11 years of thinking maybe education was not made for me.



"But instead of dwelling on those thoughts throughout those years, I decided to build. I learnt a new skill, polished and upskilled in writing, and started looking for opportunities.



"I got my first international client that period, then another, then another.



"Now, when I got back into school, I was moving with purpose. I knew what I was there for and, I’m for sure going to get it.



"Part of my first semester results was released last week, and out of the 6 courses, I had 5 distinctions. Hehe, pressure where? Although im still bummed about that one course, but I’m focusing on the bright side.



"Before getting into school this year, I was actually a little worried. How was I going to cope with all of my responsibilities and still thrive in my academics? Safe to say im figuring that out now.



"It’s really never too late to take a bet on yourself. It’s the surest bet you can ever take. I know because I do that every day.



"So, dearest friend, go do that thing you’ve been putting off for too long. It’s not too late!"

