Chiege Alisigwe has warned married women that they should not be suspicious of single women alone, rather they should also pay attention to married women because many now chase after other people's husbands.





The actress took to Facebook to give this warning.





She wrote: 'There's one thing every married woman needs to pay attention to, and I want you to listen carefully. It might save someone today



'There are so many “O NO NA DI ACHO DI” around some married couples. If you know, you know!



'Every now and then, married women are advised not to entertain single women in their homes or keep them around them. But let me tell you something, I really don't care who you choose to associate with. It's your life, your home, and your decision.



'However, let's open our eyes to some realities of life, in case you've been sleeping and snoring on your two ears!



'Some of the so-called married female friends you confidently bring into your home always might actually be the people you need to watch out for. Let's leave the single girls outside for now.



'Some are strategically positioning themselves around your husband, using their own marriages as camouflage to gain your trust and access to your home.



'And unfortunately, if your husband falls for their games, they begin to samankwe him right under your nose while still comfortably wearing the badge of family friends!



'Some will come closer to you as married friends, while some get closer, claiming their own homes are shaking, and they need your comfort, advice, and consolation. You open your heart, give them a shoulder to lean on, only for them to turn around and bite the very hand that welcomed them by having an affair with your husband.



'AMA NDI ANA EZE! What a wicked world!



'So, when you're counting your bosom friends, please don't count loyalty by how long someone has been around you or how frequently they visit your home or because they are equally married like you. Take everything to God in prayers. Ask the Holy Spirit for discernment. Ask Him to expose the green snakes in the green grass or whatever is happening behind your back and reveal the intentions of those around you. You will receive the clarity you seek.



'Because, my dear, O NO NA DI ACHO DI are not necessarily single women. Some are comfortably married and hiding behind their own marital status! How sad.



'Honestly, I asked the Holy Spirit to hold my tongue because if I started mentioning certain things, some people would definitely recognise themselves.



'But let me leave this here. If you're a married woman who deliberately destroys another woman's marriage by sleeping with her husband, don't mistake someone's silence for a lack of awareness. You've made a choice, and you must take responsibility for it. No woman should celebrate another woman's tears.



'Marriage requires boundaries, friendship requires loyalty, and womanhood should never be an excuse to betray another woman.



'May God give every married woman the wisdom to recognise genuine friendship, the discernment to identify hidden intentions, and the courage to protect her peace. In Jesus' name, Amen



'My lovelies, this is not to scare you, but to open your eyes. Above all, let the Holy Spirit lead you.'