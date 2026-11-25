Socialite Bobrisky has shared his take on the engagement of Real Housewives star Porsha Williams to her lesbian lover, Sway.

Earlier today, Porsha announced on Instagram that she and Sway are engaged. This comes barely a year after she finalized divorce proceedings with her Nigerian ex-husband, Simon Guobadia.

Reacting to her engagement announcement, Bobrisky who claims to have transitioned to a woman, askex why he cannot be allowed to settle down with a man as well.