A viral video showing a clergyman slapping a male member of his congregation and smashing his mobile phone during a church service has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

According to the circulating footage, the pastor was delivering a sermon when he noticed the young man operating his phone. Displeased by the distraction, the clergyman walked over to the congregant and ordered him to hand over the device.

While the church member was still trying to make sense of the sudden confrontation, the pastor slapped him across the face before snatching the phone from his hand.

The clergyman then walked back toward the altar and dashed the phone onto the floor, shattering the device in full view of the congregation.

The clip has since drawn heavy reactions online, with many social media users condemning the pastor for physically assaulting a congregant and destroying his personal property, while others stated they would have retaliated if subjected to such treatment.

Watch the video below…