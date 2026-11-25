A Nigerian man, Paul Eris has claimed that men cannot be accused of cheating in a relationship because tradition gives them the right to marry multiple wives or have many girlfriends.
According to him, the word “cheating” applies only to women, not men.
He asked how anyone can accuse a man of cheating when he has the right to take as many wives or girlfriend as he wants.
He argued that staying with one woman is a choice, saying that a man can choose monogamy, keep girlfriends or marry multiple wives, and even God would not fight him because of traditional roles.
He added that if a man is caught with other women, he will still keep his standing as a man, whereas if a woman is caught cheating, she must be sent packing immediately.
“In our traditional role: You cannot accuse a man of cheating in a relationship. The word cheating is meant for women not men,” he wrote in a Facebook post on on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
"How can you accuse a man of cheating when he has the rights to marry as many wives or girlfriends as he can? Staying with one woman in a relationship is a choice. Either a man chooses to have marry girl friends or decides to keep many wives, that is his choice.
"Even God will not fight the man by virtue of our traditional roles. We are men.
"If a man goes for other women & he get caught, he maintain his place as a man. But if a woman cheats & she gets caught, she leaves the home with immediate effects.
“That word cheating is not meant for women, it's men's own language.”
Comments (0)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
No comments yet. Be the first to share your thoughts.