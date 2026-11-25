A Nigerian man, Paul Eris has claimed that men cannot be accused of cheating in a relationship because tradition gives them the right to marry multiple wives or have many girlfriends.

According to him, the word “cheating” applies only to women, not men.

He asked how anyone can accuse a man of cheating when he has the right to take as many wives or girlfriend as he wants.

He argued that staying with one woman is a choice, saying that a man can choose monogamy, keep girlfriends or marry multiple wives, and even God would not fight him because of traditional roles.

He added that if a man is caught with other women, he will still keep his standing as a man, whereas if a woman is caught cheating, she must be sent packing immediately.