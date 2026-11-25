Operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics, SWAT, unit of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of cult-related activities and recovered a locally made pistol and ammunition in Bode Olude area of Abeokuta.





The suspect, Yusuf Olasunkami, was arrested on Saturday, November 21, during an intelligence-led operation at his residence in Odo Eja, Bode Olude.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the operation followed actionable intelligence on suspected criminal activities in the area.





Babaseyi stated that the SWAT operatives, led by the Officer-in-Charge, SP Obeh Eneye, conducted discreet surveillance before arresting the suspect.





A search of the premises led to the recovery of one locally made pistol, two expended cartridges and one live cartridge.





He noted that preliminary investigation revealed the suspect’s alleged affiliation with the Aiye Confraternity.



“He is currently in police custody, while investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of the case and identify other persons who may be connected to it,” Babaseyi added.





The PPRO also quoted the State Commissioner, CP Bode Ojajuni, as reaffirming the Command’s commitment to proactive, intelligence-led policing and sustained efforts to prevent cult-related activities and other criminal conduct.





He urged residents to continue supporting the police with credible and timely information, assuring the public of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

