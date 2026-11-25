Arise TV boss, Nduka Obaigbena, has reacted after the Nigeria Police Force declared him and eight others wanted over an alleged assassination threat against the Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria, Olusegun Alebiosu.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Olohundare Jimoh, said the nine individuals were declared wanted after allegedly failing to honour police invitations in connection with an investigation into a parcel containing two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition delivered to Alebiosu’s residence.

The incident dates back to June 2026, when the Lagos State Commissioner of Police disclosed that the First Bank managing director had received an envelope containing two live bullets at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The package was reportedly delivered by a dispatch rider and received by security personnel before it was handed over to Alebiosu because it was addressed directly to him and marked confidential.

Upon opening the parcel, the bank chief allegedly discovered two live bullets were concealed inside. The envelope reportedly contained no accompanying letter or message identifying the sender.

Among those declared wanted is Obaigbena, whose oil and gas company, General Hydrocarbons Limited GHL, is allegedly indebted to the bank.

Others declared wanted include Tope Shonubi, Henry Kayode Ojogho, Emmanuel Iheagwazi; Eze David; Emmanuel Orim; Victoria Orim and Nnenna Azudialu-Obiejesi.

Reacting to the declaration, Obaigbena described the reports as a “desperate smear campaign”, insisting that he had not received any police invitation or communication from any law enforcement agency.

He said his office had checked all its addresses and found no invitation concerning any investigation involving him.

Watch a video of the police speaking below