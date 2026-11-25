Friends of a top UI graduate, Moses Tijesuni Samuel, have taken to social media to mourn him following his demise.

Back in February 2026. Moses celebrated himself after bagging a first class Honors in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Ibadan.

Sadly, months after attaining this academic feat, he has passed away.

His friends took to social media today to express their sadness over his passing. One of them mentioned that late Moses was a five-time Dean's Award recipient.

Another friend disclosed that Moses was a twin, and his twin confirmed his passing on WhatsApp.

The cause of death was not, however, disclosed.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.