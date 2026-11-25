American model and entrepreneurHailey Bieber stripped completely naked for a new Vogue France photoshoot, shortly after marking her 30th birthday.

The wife of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber graced the cover of the magazine's December 2026/January 2027 issue, which features a striking black-and-white photograph of her sitting naked on the floor with her legs curled beneath her arms.

The beauty mogul also posed for additional photos in a red latex corset, gold-embellished top and matching pants, and a black lace bra with a red skirt.

In the interview, Bieber opened up about transitioning from modeling to launching a massive beauty empire with Rhode.

"It's first and foremost about knowing how you want to present yourself to the world and daring to fully embrace your place in it," she said, when asked what the word "independence" means to her today. "At 17, I had already left my parents' house and was earning my own living. It might seem incongruous, but marriage was also a form of emancipation: it's a decision that completely commits you to who you are."

She continued, "And then there was Rhode! A space of freedom where I could set my own rules. Ever since I was little, I've been obsessed with everything related to beauty. I can still picture myself sitting in a makeup chair during a shoot, thinking, 'One day, I want to launch my own brand too!' I knew it would be in beauty, cosmetics, but I had to wait for the right moment. Because I knew that I wouldn't be a model all my life, that this profession, however enriching it may be, would open up other horizons for me."

While noting that the modeling industry "imposes its own rules," the interviewer asked Bieber how she manages to "break free" from them.