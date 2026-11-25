Jennifer Lopez has revealed how her son, Max Muñiz, once questioned her revealing stage outfits, asking her why she never wears underwear during her performances.

In an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday to promote “The JLo Show,” she recalled what happened between her now 18-year-old son and herself ten years ago.

“It was the opening of my first night in Vegas ten years ago … The kids were like, seven years old. They were just about to turn eight years old,” she explained, referring to twins Max and Emme.

Continuing, “After the show, my son Max comes up to me. He’s like, ‘Ma!’ I thought he was going to be like, ‘The show was so good!’ but he was like, ‘Why don’t you ever wear pants on stage?’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that must be bizarre for you.’”

Her reply? “I just say, ‘I’m a showgirl,’” adding, “I’m a dancer, baby, I’m a showgirl. That’s what I do.”

Lopez, who is renowned for her bold stage costumes and glamorous fashion choices, has frequently performed in revealing bodysuits, skimpy outfits and figure-hugging ensembles.