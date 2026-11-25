Jennifer Lopez has revealed how her son, Max Muñiz, once questioned her revealing stage outfits, asking her why she never wears underwear during her performances.
In an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday to promote “The JLo Show,” she recalled what happened between her now 18-year-old son and herself ten years ago.
“It was the opening of my first night in Vegas ten years ago … The kids were like, seven years old. They were just about to turn eight years old,” she explained, referring to twins Max and Emme.
Continuing, “After the show, my son Max comes up to me. He’s like, ‘Ma!’ I thought he was going to be like, ‘The show was so good!’ but he was like, ‘Why don’t you ever wear pants on stage?’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that must be bizarre for you.’”
Her reply? “I just say, ‘I’m a showgirl,’” adding, “I’m a dancer, baby, I’m a showgirl. That’s what I do.”
Lopez, who is renowned for her bold stage costumes and glamorous fashion choices, has frequently performed in revealing bodysuits, skimpy outfits and figure-hugging ensembles.
The singer shares 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony. The former couple married in 2004 before finalising their divorce in 2014.
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No male child wants others to see his Mum’s nakedness. Unfortunately, feminists are all for nakedness. Nothing anyone can do about it
Linda, when she said pants, she is talking about what we called trousers. Not underwear
Great question, so you can’t do shows with clothes on??