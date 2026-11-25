One Isaac Waribugo has mourned his wife, Victory Isaac, who died in the tragic boat mishap in Bayelsa State on their fifth wedding anniversary.

The boat was conveying passengers to Ukubie community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state for a burial ceremony when it capsized on Friday, November 20, 2026.

In a Facebook post, Isaac revealed he was initially unaware his wife was among the victims because she had not informed him of her plans to attend the burial in her village, Ukubie.

He only learned of the trip after he was informed that she was missing.

According to Isaac, his wife was a staff of the Poverty Alleviation office in Yenagoa. She had previously informed him that she was called in for work and wanted to use the opportunity to earn extra money for Christmas, promising to return in three weeks.

However, she overstayed her expected return and each time he called to ask her to return, she repeatedly promised to come the following week.

Despite the delays, he kept his faith alive since they remained in regular communication, and he was expecting her this week so they could celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary which was on Friday, November 20.

He noted that she never mentioned travelling to Ukubie for a burial.

He claimed that when her parents asked if she had informed him about the trip, she reportedly brushed it off, saying she would visit him in Nembe once she returned.

According to Isaac, while he was celebrating their wedding anniversary with a series of posts on Facebook, he was unaware that she among those going to “cruise, enjoy and dance with Izon Ibe live band”

Reflecting on the miscommunication, he wondered if he was a second priority in his wife's life.