Uche Edochie, one of the sons of legendary actor Pete Edochie, has shared the last photo he took with his late father.





He also revealed what he wished he had done as his father quietly exited this world.





The artist wrote: "My dad died early this morning after a prolonged battle with cancer. I feel lost and uncoordinated. My phones are buzzing non-stop and I am struggling to find the energy to speak.



"Many of you knew my father from the movie screen and loved him. We loved him too. More than you can imagine. Not as an actor but as a dad, a friend and a really good person.



"When I think of him, his kindness and warmth is the first thing that comes to mind. Dad was too kind. Remember those scary, tough guy characters he played in his movies? He was the complete opposite of that in real life.



"I would have loved to play some music for him as he drifted away in his hospital bed. Dad loved classical music a lot as some of you know. For years when I asked him what present to buy for him, he always asked for classical music.



"And when I got the news that dad had died, farewell music began playing in my head uncontrollably. I loved my dad more than words can express. We all did. And he loved all of us too. There were difficult times when I would call him and before I could even tell him what I was going through in my life, he would tell me that he knows. He understood me in ways no one else did.



"And when I asked him how he knew what I was going through, he would tell me that he felt what I was feeling. He was more than a dad. He was my best friend and guardian angel and we miss him so much. This was the last picture my brother Gene and I took with him. December 2025. This is how I want to remember him. Rest in peace dad. You lived in full."







Pete Edochie passed away today, November 25.