Katie Price has shared a series of photographs while recovering from her latest nose surgery, declaring that she has “still got it”.

According to The Sun, the 48-year-old posted the images on Snapchat with a bandage still covering her nose.



One photograph showed her posing without a top while covering her chest with her arm. In others, she wore a fitted bodysuit and posed beside a Christmas tree. “I’ve still got it,” she captioned one image, adding a winking emoji. She described herself as “stunning” in another.



Price has reportedly undergone at least three previous nose operations, including a procedure in 2023 intended to correct an uneven appearance associated with an earlier lip lift incision. The television personality and mother of five has frequently spoken about cosmetic procedures and recently offered her former breast implants for sale.



In an Instagram post on Monday, November 23, Price also confirmed that she had reunited with her estranged husband, Lee Andrews, 43. Asked by a follower whether she was single, she replied: “I’m taken.”



Another follower questioned whether returning to the relationship had affected her credibility. “My credibility isn’t determined by anyone’s opinion on me. I know who I am and I don’t need to prove anything to anybody,” Price responded.



The Sun previously reported that she ended the marriage through WhatsApp in September, having married Andrews in January. However, the pair reunited in Dubai earlier this month and rekindled their relationship. According to the newspaper, their reconciliation followed Andrews’ second release from prison this year.