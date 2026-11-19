French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo and former Japan Football Association chief Kozo Tashima were named by FIFA on Thursday, November 19, as challengers to Gianni Infantino in next year’s presidential election.



FIFA said its electoral committee would examine the candidacies before deciding whether to formally admit them to the contest, scheduled for March.



Infantino is seeking re-election despite criticism over his abandoned proposal to allow private investment in the World Cup. He retains substantial support among football’s regional governing bodies. Diallo has the backing of UEFA, the European confederation that has been the most outspoken critic of Infantino. Tashima, 68, previously led Japan’s football association and has served on the FIFA Council.



Former Tottenham and Switzerland defender Ramon Vega, who had expressed interest in challenging Infantino, was not included among the candidates. Diallo has indicated that he wants discussions with Tashima about potentially “joining forces” to defeat the incumbent.



Tashima, who has said he wants FIFA to become a “more trusted organisation”, expressed willingness to talk but cautioned that any cooperation would require careful consideration. “It’s clear we need to talk,” he told French sports newspaper L’Équipe on Wednesday, November 18.



“But we must consider one thing: is the mere fact that our programmes are similar enough for us to decide to work together, or unite? Or should we think tactically, asking what the most effective strategy would be to defeat Infantino?”



Tashima’s challenge puts him at odds with the Asian Football Confederation, which announced last month that it would support Infantino’s re-election.



The 56-year-old Swiss also has the backing of the Confederation of African Football, while South America’s CONMEBOL is broadly supportive. FIFA’s profits have increased sharply during Infantino’s leadership, alongside the funding distributed to its member associations.