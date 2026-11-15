Let’s remove bad governors, Senators and other bad political office holders -Skitmaker Sabinus tells.Nigerians

Nigerian comedian and skitmaker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has urged Nigerians to extend their demand for good governance beyond President Bola Tinubu to include underperforming governors, senators, and other elected political office holders.

In a video circulating online, Sabinus stated that the campaign for political accountability should not focus solely on removing the President while allowing other politicians who have failed to deliver on their responsibilities to remain in office.

The entertainer warned that voting out President Tinubu without addressing other underperforming leaders would defeat the purpose of the struggle for better governance.

He stressed that citizens must equally scrutinize and hold state governors, members of the National and State Assemblies, local government chairmen, and councillors accountable for their performance.

According to him, achieving meaningful national progress requires Nigerians to ensure that every elected official who fails to serve the people's interests is voted out of office across all tiers of government.

Watch a video of him speaking below