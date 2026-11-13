President Trump calls for Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia

US President Donald Trump has called for former Apple CEO Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang as the head of technology giant Nvidia following Huang's sudden resignation.

Trump made the suggestion on Thursday, November 12, in a post on his Truth Social platform, describing Cook as the ideal candidate to take over the leadership of the artificial intelligence chipmaker.

"NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place – TIM COOK of Apple," Trump wrote.

"A Legend replaces a Legend!" he added.

Cook announced in April that he was stepping down as Apple CEO after 15 years of leading the company. John Ternus, who was previously a senior vice president, replaced him in the top role at the tech giant in September.

Meanwhile, Nvidia announced earlier Thursday that Huang was resigning immediately and Colette Kress, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Nvidia, will take over as interim CEO.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia more than three decades ago, resigned as chief executive and a member of the company's board on Thursday following growing controversy surrounding reports of his alleged extramarital affairs.