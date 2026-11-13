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Ousted Nvidia CEO was introduced to Chinese "spy" mistress by her husband

By Linda Ikeji
Ousted Nvidia CEO was introduced to Chinese "spy" mistress by her husband

Recently ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was reportedly introduced to his mistress Alice Huang by her husband, according to The Wall Street Journal. 

Jensen Huang recently resigned from the company he co-founded after his affair with the businesswoman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset emerged. Jensen admitted to the affair and apologised to his wife. 

Alice Huang is herself married, with new reports claiming it was her husband, Kang Wei, who first introduced her to the Nvidia chief. 

Jensen Huang and Kang Wei knew each other “for a decade” when the latter introduced the former to Alice Huang, the Journal reported, citing “people who know the couple.” 

“For two years, Kang appeared to accept his wife’s romantic relationship with the Nvidia CEO and spoke openly of their closeness,” the Journal reported. 

Kang and Alice Huang, a journalist-turned-financier, were “regarded as a prominent power couple in Chinese financial circles,” according to the Financial Times. 

Alice Huang made no secret of her ties to Jensen Huang, according to The New York Times, which reported how in 2024 she told other attendees at an event in Taiwan: “I bet you guys I can get Jensen here.” Then he arrived and had a drink. 

Her tangled romantic and professional life was thrust into the global spotlight in the wake of Jensen Huang admitting earlier this week that he’d been “unfaithful” to his own wife of more than 40 years. 

Jensen Huang, 63, did not identify the other woman by name, but both a separate statement from Nvidia and news reports in the Journal and elsewhere indicated she was Alice Huang. 

Nvidia has said it will conduct an independent investigation into whether he was “the target of a foreign intelligence effort.”

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  1. SIMPLICITY

    To me this is setup

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