Beautiful interiors may attract attention, but exceptional hospitality is what sets the truly distinguished apart. At Sujimoto Residences SHORTLET, luxury isn't a selling point; it's the standard. While others simply offer a place to stay, Sujimoto Residences sets a higher benchmark with bespoke services, uncompromising comfort and an experience that makes ordinary luxury look ordinary. Because when it comes to EXCEPTIONAL STAYS, not every SHORTLET is in Sujimoto's league.



LUXURY BEYOND BEAUTIFUL INTERIORS.

Located at 23 MacDonalds, Old Ikoyi, one of Lagos's most prestigious neighbourhoods, Sujimoto Residences SHORTLET offers an exceptional luxury experience, with apartments starting from just N150,000 per night. But the real distinction goes far beyond the address or beautifully curated interiors. Guests enjoy an impressive collection of DISTINCTIVE SERVICES including dedicated BUTLER SERVICES, CHAUFFEUR SERVICES, PERSONAL MAID SERVICES, PROFESSIONAL HOUSEKEEPING and PRIVATE CHEF SERVICES.

Imagine having your transportation, meals and personal comfort thoughtfully taken care of while you focus on what truly matters. Add 24-HOUR CUSTOMER SERVICE to the experience, and you have hospitality designed entirely around your convenience, not the other way around.

PRIVACY, SECURITY, AND PEACE OF MIND

For HNIS, Expatriates and Frequent travellers, PRIVACY and SECURITY are not optional extras; they are ESSENTIAL. Sujimoto Residences SHORTLET offers maximum security and a serene environment where guests can relax, work and enjoy quality time with loved ones. Every detail is thoughtfully considered to create a space that feels both exclusive and comfortably like home.

EUPHORIA: Where Exceptional Hospitality Meets Fine Dining.

The experience gets even better with EUPHORIA, Our in-house fine-dining pool bar and restaurant. Offering an exquisite blend of local and international cuisine, EUPHORIA gives

guests the pleasure of enjoying exceptional dining without having to leave the residence. From delicious Nigerian delicacies to internationally inspired dishes, complemented by a refreshing poolside ambience and breathtaking views, every moment at EUPHORIA is thoughtfully designed for your enjoyment. It is yet another reason why a stay at Sujimoto

Residences is not just ACCOMODATION, but an EXPERIENCE in itself.

THIS DECEMBER, SECURE AN EXPERIENCE WORTH EVERY MOMENT.

December in Lagos is no ordinary season. The city comes alive with returning Nigerians in the diaspora, international visitors, holidaymakers and business travellers, all seeking EXCEPTIONAL places to stay. And when demand for premium accommodation rises, the most desirable apartments and preferred dates naturally become harder to secure.

At Sujimoto Residences SHORTLET, we believe the best December experiences begin long before check-in. That is why we encourage guests to plan ahead, make their enquiries early and secure their preferred apartment before the festive rush reaches its peak. After all, why leave something as important as your comfort to last-minute availability when you can have your choice secured ahead of time? This DETTY December, don't wait until everyone is booking to start looking. The best time to SECURE your stay is NOW.

To secure a RESERVATION for your preferred dates TODAY or more ENQUIRES send a DM on WhatsApp 0908 8193904 or CALL 0707 563 4719.