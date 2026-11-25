The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed four churches over noise pollution.





The agency disclosed this in a statement posted on its X handle on Wednesday, November 25.





The enforcement exercise was carried out on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.





The affected churches are “Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) at Chief Lawani Adeniyi Dosunmu Crescent, Lambada, Ajah; The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement at 13, Sade Shobakin Street, Ona Ara Bus Stop, Ipaja-Ayobo; God’s Word Faith Ministries at Olayemi Odukoya, Atan Kekere Bus Stop, off Ipaja-Ayobo; and His Presence Redemptions Ministry International at 3, Olayemi Odukoya, Atan Kekere Bus Stop, off Ipaja-Ayobo.”





“The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, sealed four establishments across Lagos State for persistent noise pollution,” the statement read.



LASEPA said the exercise was conducted in line with the directives of the Lagos State Government to ensure strict adherence to environmental laws, safeguard public health and promote a cleaner, healthier and safer environment for residents.